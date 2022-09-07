Patriot Tour rolls into Beaver Dam Friday

Roaring motorcycle engines will echo through the streets of Beaver Dam this weekend as the 13th Annual Patriot Tour stops in town.

The nationwide fundraising tour launched in Erie, Pennsylvania, on May 21 and will conclude there on Sept. 17. In between those dates, one American Flag will be carried approximately 15,000 miles escorted by thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. The Patriot Tour was created to honor all U.S. military members: those in active service, veterans, deceased veterans and military families. The Beaver Dam-based Nation of Patriots organization sponsors the tour.

The goal of the tour is to raise awareness of the needs of the military and to gather financial support that goes directly into the hands of disabled veterans and their families. Nation of Patriots works with Veterans Affair facilities and other veteran organizations to locate and select military families based on specific criteria.

Bill Sherer, founder and executive director of the Nation of Patriots, said the nonprofit group is run entirely by volunteers with administrative fees covered by corporate sponsorship.

When the tour originated, it ran though the contiguous 48 states. Local volunteer Brad Weber told the Beaver Dam crowd during the 2021 stop that it had expanded its reach.

“Get this, 50 states for the first time in 12 years — that is right, 50. We’ve been working on that like it seems an eternity, but it happened, and it will continue to happen,” he said.

The American Flag is expected to arrive in Beaver Dam Friday afternoon. The tour will get to town around 4 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to cheer along the route as the tour exits Highway 151 to Madison Street and proceeds downtown to Front Street. The motorcyclists will turn onto North Spring Street, travel to Beichl Avenue and finish the ride at American Legion Post 146.

Tim Fletcher, of Burnett, will receive the flag during a 5 p.m. welcome ceremony, which will include guest speakers. Food trucks, vendors, raffles, music and beverages will be available on site at the American Legion, 300 Beichl Ave.

Ride registration begins at the Legion at 9 a.m. Saturday for the escort leaving Beaver Dam. A brief departure ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. before the tour heads to House of Harley, 6221 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee. Fletcher will make the flag exchange at a 2:30 p.m. ceremony.

The Patriot Tour has raised $125,000 so far in 2022 and is approaching the $2 million mark since its inception, according to Sherer. More than 500 veterans across the country have benefited from the money raised.

Donations can be made in person at any of the ceremony sites or at nationofpatriots.com.