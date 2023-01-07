PAVE moving forward with new shelter, new executive director

It is a time of change for PAVE with plans for the new shelter going forward and with a new executive director in place. Emily Shier was named executive director of PAVE on Dec. 30.

“We are excited to bring Emily on board,” said Ken Ostermann, president of PAVE’s board of directors. “Her many talents and skills will enable PAVE to achieve its mission of providing a new shelter and enhancing our ongoing services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. PAVE is in a time of transition with new leaders, and construction of the new shelter will start within months. Emily’s passion, commitment, and leadership will help put PAVE right where the community needs us to be.”

Shier has lived in Fox Lake and Beaver Dam over the last 16 years and has volunteer experience in a number of areas, including serving as the president of the Beaver Dam Are Community Theater; leading Boy Scouts of America Troop 724; and being a licensed foster parent for Dodge County Humane Services. Shier is a certified doula, a licensed real estate agent and previously was a teacher and parent educator and care manager at a community health agency.

Shier said she is excited about the changes happening for PAVE and was meeting with the architect for the upgrades to the new shelter on Friday. They are now projecting work to begin in March with the shelter being put into use in November.

In addition, they are doing some needed work in the former shelter to make that building more usable as they wait for the new building to be completed, Shier said.

Shier said her interest in helping others has been visible since she got her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from UW-Platteville. She also holds a master’s degree in education from UW-Stout. At the time she worked as a residential assistant and health counselor.

However, it was her experience at ARC Community Services in Madison as a caseworker that she feels will help her the most in her new position. At the time, Shier said she was working with adult women who were recovering from AODA issues.

Shier said someone shared with her that the position at PAVE was open. Shier said she was already very familiar with the mission of PAVE. In fact, as a foster parent, she had helped care for children at times over the years.

“I have a deep appreciation for the treasury of human resources in our local community,” Shier said. “PAVE has a strong and impressive history of responding to the needs of our most vulnerable citizens. The organization is fueled by the efforts and sponsorship of its volunteers and the dedication of skilled staff. I share the vision of PAVE and am honored to take on the role of Executive Director as a steward of progress and hope.”

Shier said she is excited about some changes that will happen with the new shelter, first being greater visibility; and second, having a better range of services for LGBTQIA members of the community.

“Hopefully the shelter will offer transitional housing so people will be able to experience living on their own before they are living in their own long term space,” Shier said.

Shier is succeeding past director Ashley Welak, a 15-year employee who left to become a grants specialist with the Office of Crime Victims Services at the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Shier said she appreciates how organized Welak was and is having an easier time with her position due to how well things were left by the past director.

Shier can be reached at eshier@pavedc.org or via PAVE’s business phone line at 920-887-3810.

