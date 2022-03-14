PAVE receives $3.5 million federal grant through Dodge County

A new domestic abuse shelter in Dodge County is closer to a reality after a $3.5 million of Neighborhood Investment Grant was awarded to PAVE through Dodge County.

PAVE, which stands for Protect, Advocate, Validate and Educate, is the only emergency domestic violence shelter in Dodge County.

“We are extremely grateful to Dodge County Administrator James Mielke along with the Dodge County Board of Supervisors for always being supportive of PAVE and for recognizing the need for a new shelter by agreeing to collaborate with PAVE on the application for these funds," PAVE Executive Director Ashley Welak said in a press release.

The Neighborhood Investments Grant funds are provided through the Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, and are intended, in part, to address the needs of communities through long-term investments, including shelter and housing needs of vulnerable populations.

The funds will be used for the renovations needed at the new facility, 111 E. Burnett St. The two-story brick building will replace the five-bedroom house that has served as home for PAVE for the last 35 years and allow clients to safely have housing on the second floor with a secure entrance into the building. The new space has the combined advantage of being both more visible to the public and more secure for those who need it.

The new facility will allow for additional beds to help meet the needs of the community.

Ken Ostermann, PAVE’s Board President, said the idea of having a new facility began in 2012, but it was the purchase of the building that started things moving. Two local donors, Jim and Ruth Metz and Chuck and Randy Neuman paid off the cost of the building.

The new facility location will not be confidential which will help in raising awareness of domestic abuse. Ostermann said.

“It is a pretty solid structure which makes it safe,” Ostermann said, of the former factory.

However, there were needs to renovate the former factory to make it a livable facility for those who are seeking an escape from domestic violence. Ostermann said the meeting area is used by Welak.

Support for the Watertown area is based in the new facility and it is used for support group meeting.

Ostermann said that they had already raised $1.2 million before receiving the grant, which was the matching funds for the Neighborhood Investments Grant.

The funds would have been enough for the renovations when the project began, however building materials have went up since the campaign began. PAVE, who are working with WDS Construction and an architect from Excel Engineering Company, have completed conceptual drawings and floor plans, and are looking to bid the project beginning this summer.

Much of the work will be improving the upstairs in order to move the shelter over from its current facility, Ostermann said. However there will be many updates throughout the 48,000-square-foot building including a space in the basement to house pets.

“Pets are often used as leverage in domestic abuse situations,” Ostermann said.

The new facility will allow for more privacy for people staying in the shelter instead of having four to five people in a room.

“There will be more space for people to get their feet on the ground and get into a productive life again,” Ostermann said.

PAVE collects ongoing funds to help the facility to remain in operation and is planning on a special open house after it is done to gain supplies for the new building. Ostermann said it may be 18 months before the new facility is operational.

There is a hope that the former shelter will be of use to another non-profit in the area.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

