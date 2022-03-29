 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian in crosswalk hit by pickup truck in Juneau

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is shown in this file photo.

 DAILY CITIZEN ARCHIVES

A pedestrian was injured Tuesday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Juneau.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, officers responded to a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 26, at the intersection with Fairfield Avenue.

The initial investigation showed that a 2021 Honda pickup truck traveling north on Highway 26 was turning left onto Fairfield Avenue. A pedestrian, who was walking east in the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection, was struck by the truck.

The 42-year-old pedestrian sustained injuries and was transported by EMS to Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam. The 55-year-old female driver of the pickup truck was uninjured in the crash.

Assisting at the crash scene were Juneau Fire Department, Juneau EMS, Beaver Dam Paramedics and the Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Team.

