Pedestrian injured in Beaver Dam crash

On Saturday, Oct. 15, at approximately 8:59 p.m. the Beaver Dam Police Department took a report of a hit and run crash involving a pedestrian. This incident occurred in the 100 block of Frances Lane.

Upon arrival on scene, a juvenile victim was found with critical, life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the Marshfield Medical Center, and eventually taken via flight for life for additional treatment.

After an initial investigation, it was determined the crash was part of a larger incident. A 17-year-old Fall River man was identified and arrested with various felony charges. The incident is still under investigation. There is no danger to the public.

The Beaver Dam Police Department was assisted by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, their crash investigation team, the Beaver Dam Auxiliary Police Department, The Beaver Dam Fire Department, The Fox Lake Police Department, and the Fall River Police Department.