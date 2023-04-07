COLUMBUS – The Columbus Board of Education will discuss recently passed resolutions with local State Assembly Rep. William Penterman (R-Columbus) at the Board’s workshop meeting on Monday, April 10.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. It will be held at Columbus Elementary School in the fourth-grade collaboration area.

The Board of Education will discuss their resolutions that call for both the increase of special education categorical aid reimbursement from 30% to 60% as well as predictable, annual increases in state general equalization that at least matches rates of inflation.

The Wisconsin state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers are currently working on crafting the biennial budget which impacts funding levels for the Columbus School District.

Board members hope to meet and discuss these matters with additional area officials as the Legislative Committee works to advocate for the district and the students it serves.

GALLERY: Columbus celebrates winning team Columbus 1.jpg Columbus 2.jpg Columbus 3.jpg Columbus 4.jpg Columbus 5.jpg Columbus 6.jpg Columbus 7.jpg Columbus 8.jpg Columbus 9.jpg