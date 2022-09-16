Pepper fan brings hot sauce to local market: ‘Flaming Culo’ a hit with area heat lovers

It was during last year’s Beaver Dam Pepper Fest that Matt Bublitz discovered that no one local producer was making hot sauce using the city’s heirloom Hungarian pepper.

Although he has been employed full-time in public service since 2004, a spicy seed was planted.

“I went down and picked up four pounds of Beaver Dam peppers,” he said. “I took them home, fermented them and made my own sauce. I got a dozen containers, bottled it, made my own labels and took them to work so people could try it. By the time I left work that day I had sold them all.”

Of course it helps that Bublitz also has a degree in culinary arts and had worked in that field for about five years before he switched to his current field.

Ferments are now done in 6.5-gallon buckets (10 currently in process) rather than one-gallon glass jars. One bucket of ferment will fill about 100 bottles that are 8 ounces in size.

Relationships have been established with local growers, most of them met through the Beaver Dam Farmer’s Market.

“It got to the point where I was buying bushels of hot peppers at a time and eventually asked three vendors if they would grow peppers for me," he said. "I order the seeds I want. The growers start them, plant them and harvest them and I buy them back. They get business from me and I know where my product comes from. I try to keep everything as local as possible.”

Bublitz estimates that growers have up to 400 plants in the ground for his use at the current time.

Hot sauce is generally a fermented product, for the sake of flavor and shelf stability. Fermenting concentrates the flavor, mellows it and thickens it. The process varies from two weeks to six months, depending on the desired outcome.

More than a dozen different sauces have been made so far.

“Yesterday I made a serrano blueberry flavored one,” Bublitz said. “It all depends on the varieties of peppers available.”

Fall is the busy season, with peppers ripening fast to stockpile through winter and spring.

Recipes are carefully logged, measured out to the gram, so that great successes can be reproduced. Cooking and processing takes place at home, although a commercial kitchen is on the list of future goals. Thanks to growing success, professional equipment has replaced the consumer-grade variety.

Sanitation in the home kitchen is held to the highest standard, guaranteeing freshness and safety in every drop.

The logo shows a man screaming, hair standing on end, as a jet bursts through the seat of his pants.

The brand name, which politely translates as “flaming butt,” had a simple start.

“I wanted something that was catchy and whimsical, that would attract people interested in hot sauce and that kind of stuff,” he said. “It’s something comical that gets the point across. Nobody who loves hot sauce is not going to get it.”

Green and red sauces are produced, each colored by the hue of the peppers used. Bublitz describes the green sauce (verde) as being brighter and hotter while the red (rojo) is a bit sweeter. The Carolina Reaper is the hottest pepper in the world today, producing a sauce that can clear the house during preparation.

Other peppers, including jalapeño and serrano, are used as well.

Bublitz is not a fan of sauces using extracts to concentrate heat.

“My sauces are only as hot as the peppers will allow,” he said. “I’ve got hot and mild sauces and a range of sauces somewhere in between. We’ve also branched out into pickles and jams. They’re big sellers as well.”

It is a family operation with wife Mandy and two daughters, ages 5 and 11, involved in the process.

“My daughters like the milder sauces,” Bublitz said. “They don’t want to try the hottest ones.”

Products are sold at the Beaver Dam Farmer’s Market, the annual Beaver Dam Pepper Fest, and at other venues as they arise. Success has been remarkable, with repeat customers replenishing their stock every week. Most customers, however, consume a bit less than that.

“It’s going really well,” Bublitz said. “I can always tell who is going to buy it as a gift and who is going to eat it. Those who are going to use it themselves sample it first. Other buyers don’t.”

Prices range from $10 to $15 a bottle.

The business is a sideline at present although Bublitz anticipates it may be a retirement occupation in years to come.

“It’s something to do other than my full-time job,” he said. “To get out and meet different people is a lot of fun. I’ve made a lot of connections through the farmer’s market and there are a lot of repeat customers who visit regularly. I and my family really enjoy doing it.”

For more information email flamingculo@gmail.com, visit Facebook @theflamingculo, Instagram flamingculohotsauces or stop at the Beaver Dam Farmer’s Market between 8 a.m. and noon every Saturday.