Pioneer Nutrition opens in Mayville, health options expanded at second location

MAYVILLE – Pioneer Nutrition is now open in Mayville’s historic downtown. Shop owners Tony and Jen Peltonen believe that the term “pioneer” has significance for people of all ages, no matter where they’re from.

“We’re all pioneers in discovering healthier ways to live, including the discovery of good nutrition and health,” said Jen.

“We are very happy to be in both Mayville and Waupun,” Tony said. “We welcome others to join our health journey and to see the kind of benefits they can discover.”

Jen knew change was required when, as a day care provider, she had trouble keeping up with the kids. That included three children — Deven, Anna and Abby.

“I was tired all the time, I was sad and I had no energy,” she said.

A little more than two years ago one of the day care moms invited Peltonen to join a weight loss challenge. Utilizing protein shakes and other practices, she lost 5 pounds in six weeks. Since that start she has lost 338 pounds. Tony has lost 23 pounds since he recently started his own health regimen.

In February of 2021, Jen opened her shop at 17 N. Madison St. in Waupun. The Mayville shop opened on March 9.

Response to their second shop has been overwhelming.

“Our third day we did 106 shakes which is totally insane for us,” said Jen. “That was awesome, and it has been getting better ever since.”

Shops are not allowed to use the name of the popular health company that is their supplier, nor are they allowed to advertise.

According to Tony, shakes are under 200 calories, 21 to 24 grams of protein, 8 to 10 net carbs and 25% to 50% of the daily vitamins and minerals.

“They also have a low glycemic index, an added plus for diabetics like myself,” Jen said.

The shakes serve as a meal substitute and come in a range of flavors including vanilla with options like peanut butter cup, mint chip, peanut butter bar, sugar cookie, peanut butter cookie, Elvis (peanut butter and banana) and salty turtle. Chocolate powder may also be added to double flavor choices.

Coffee shakes include mudslide, caramel dream and espresso brownie. Fruit shakes include strawberry banana, orange pineapple and orange cream. Tea bombs include berrylicious, sunshine, warrior, Kokomo and fish bowl. Iced coffees include house or mocha.

The couple has added high protein soups to the menu.

Although healing properties are not promised or prescribed, the beverages are touted as promoting health.

“We don’t claim to cure anything, but they have made a difference in my life so I can recommend them highly to anyone,” Jen said. “They’ve done great things for me.”

Both partners have lots of enthusiasm which they share with everyone who enters their shops, although Jen does most of the talking.

“We love this so much,” Jen said. “We love all the customers – many of whom we serve daily. I can’t think of anything else we’d like to do."

"We're all about helping people,” Tony added.

