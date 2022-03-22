Plans to add southside park in Beaver Dam move ahead

The Beaver Dam City Council decided to make an offer to purchase a former southside restaurant in order to build a new park.

The council debated the issue in closed session Monday night and voted to move forward with an offer, which is subject to final approval by the council if an offer is accepted. Alds. Jack Yuds, Mick Fischer, Ken Anderson and David Hansen voted against the measure. The terms of the offer were not disclosed.

The city has been looking at the possible property acquisition of 1102 Madison St. using Community Development Block Grant funds since late last fall. CDBG grant funds are focused on underserved areas.

Mayor Becky Glewen said Tuesday that the parcel, which is about 0.87 acres, was identified while working with City Attorney Maryann Schacht and MSA Professional Services.

“It was then brought forward to the administrative committee and we discussed grants and the proximity of where the funds could be used,” she said.

Previously owned by Spring Garden Family Restaurant, the property under consideration was in foreclosure. According to Dodge County records, the former restaurant property was purchased by Dennis Giese in October 2021 for $91,800 from Landmark Credit Union. The 2021 assessment of the property was $283,100.

Glewen said Schacht then recommended asking Giese if he was interested in selling it.

Funds to acquire the property are contingent upon receiving the CDBG grant and the CDBG funds cannot be used for another location. Up to $2.5 million in grant funds may be requested for the project.

MSA presented a project proposal earlier this year for the development of the neighborhood park. It included property acquisition, demolition of a building and site prep, utilities, lighting, playground, basketball court, shelter, restrooms, sidewalk enhancement, tables, benches, fencing and landscaping.

Lengthy debate about a new park took place at the Feb. 21 council meeting. Hansen brought up his concern regarding the long-term costs of creating another park and added that the currents parks department is understaffed.

In other business, the council unanimously approved the rezoning of three parcels located on East Mackie Street and Jackson Street from two-family residential district to light manufacturing district.

These tax parcels are lots 3, 4 and 5 of the Monarch Development and are currently vacant land. The parcels will be combined into one and Pine Ridge Homes of Poynette plans to put a self-storage facility on the site.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

