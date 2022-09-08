Plea hearing scheduled for Beaver Dam teen whose blood led to his arrest for burglary

JUNEAU — A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for an 18-year-old Beaver Dam man who had DNA evidence lead to his arrest for a 2019 burglary of his neighbor’s vehicle.

Zephaniah Schultz is charged with a felony count of burglary and misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. If convicted of the felony count, Schultz could face up to 7½ years in prison and five years of extended supervision.

According to the complaint:

Beaver Dam Police responded to a burglary in a garage where only a few dollars and some change were taken on April 30, 2019. However, the vehicle was heavily damaged while the burglar gained entry, and blood was left on the center console. A sample of the blood was taken from the vehicle.

Law enforcement spoke to Schultz on May 2 of that year about a trespassing complaint that had occurred at his aunt’s house the same night.

He was also asked about the burglary that had occurred, which was at his neighbor’s house.

Schultz was not arrested for the burglary right away, but police were able to gain his DNA from a can he was drinking.

But the results were inconclusive due to a low amount of DNA in the can, the complaint said.

Beaver Dam Police did ask for the DNA profile from the blood sample to be entered into the Combined DNA Index System.

It wasn’t until Dec. 16 that Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia signed a warrant allowing police to obtain a buccal swab and gain Schultz’ saliva for a DNA sample.

The results allegedly confirmed that both the blood sample from the vehicle and the 2021 DNA sample were from the same source.

A plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled on Oct. 5.