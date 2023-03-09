HORICON – Ja-Toni Peterson, the manager of Domino’s in Horicon said that the fleet of 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles that the restaurant began using recently to deliver pizzas has been turning heads.

“I love them,” Peterson said. “They go really fast.”

In the past, there were three company gas-driven vehicles, but some of the drivers preferred to use their own vehicles.

According to a press release from Domino’s media relations, Domino’s, 622 Washington St., Horicon, is only one of the locations using the vehicles, which aims at being the largest electric pizza delivery fleet in the country.

“Domino’s is no stranger to leading the charge when it comes to pizza delivery,” said Allan Erwin, Horicon Domino’s franchise owner. “The brand has a longstanding history with revolutionizing the pizza delivery space. Domino’s was the first to introduce pizza delivery in 1960. Since then, the company has rolled out the DXP® – a custom-built pizza delivery vehicle and tested autonomous pizza delivery with cars and robots. Using electric delivery cars make sense as vehicle technology continues to evolve. We’re beyond thrilled to offer electric delivery to customers and reduce our environmental impact, one delivery at a time.”

Peterson said that the vehicles last about an eight-hour shift before they have to be recharged.

“They aren’t using gas, so there is no exhaust coming out,” Peterson said. “We do save on gas of course as well and there are no oil changes.”

The pluses of electric vehicles for the environment, including zero tailpipe emissions, is one big advantage but there are many more, Peterson said.

“On top of that it is a quick car that allows for more deliveries and more drivers so we can get people their hot products quicker,” Peterson said. “When we drive by, we are always turning heads.”

Horicon Domino’s also has an electric bike, which the Wisconsin Dells Domino’s is using. However, Peterson is expecting to have one back on Horicon streets in the summer as well.

To see an interactive map of how many Domino’s Chevy Bolt EVs are currently in each state and how many are coming soon, visit dominos.com/evfleet.

GALLERY: Deere's Horicon Works highlighted on Magnolia Network