Pokorny, Propst earn 4-H awards

Cameron Pokorny and Lindsay Propst were honored as recipients of the 2021 Wisconsin 4-H Key Award in the Dodge County 4-H program on Jan. 18.

The award honors a select group of 4-H participants annually who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.

Cameron, son of Doyle and Kim Pokorny, is in his 12th year as a Dodge County 4-H member. He is a senior at Waupun High School, a member of the Achievers 4-H Club and was involved in poultry, photography, youth leadership, home environment, entrepreneurship, and other projects.

Lindsay, daughter of Andy and Tracy Propst, is in her 13th year as a Dodge County 4-H member. She is a freshman at University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in genetics and genomics. She is a member of the Hyland Prairie 4-H Club and is involved in swine, crops, sewing, cake decorating, art, home environment, photography, and scale models.

Candidates must have passed their 14th birthday on Jan. 1 of the year in which the recognition is given, and must have completed at least three years of 4-H and one year of youth leadership. Selection is based on an evaluation of the candidate’s total 4-H record - membership, projects, activities, leadership, personal development and county 4-H and community involvement.

For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or contact the Extension Dodge County office at 920-386-3790.