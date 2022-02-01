Prairie Ridge new facility opens on Beaver Dam’s north side

“Welcome you’re only our second patient,” Shannon Stiller, Receptionist at Prairie Ridge Health Clinic, said with a smile on her face to a man walking into his medical appointment on Tuesday.

Stiller had a reason to be excited. It was the first day she was greeting patients who came into the new clinic at 134 Corporate Drive, which doubles its space from what it had at a previous location on Maple Avenue.

"There is lots more space and lots more natural light," Prairie Ridge Health Director of Marketing Megan Morrow said. "It carries over the architecture themes of the hospital."

Even the artwork on the walls is provided by the same vendor that is used for the hospital, Morrow said.

The new building, located just off the Industrial Drive exit on Highway 151, has nine providers and five therapists. Services at the facility include: obstetrics and gynecology, diabetes and clinical nutrition, rehabilitation services including physical, sports and occupational, family medicine, general surgery, orthopedics and medical imaging and laboratory services.

Morrow said they broke ground on the space in spring.

“This brand new clinic is double the size of our original clinic,” Morrow said.

The clinic is 13,000 square feet with a gym that is 1,500 square feet. The former facility was about 7,000 square feet with a gym that was about 600 square feet. Morrow said the treatment rooms were doubled to 14.

The larger gym has all new gym equipment, natural light and is centrally located for better access for the patients, Morrow said. In addition there is a wellness walkway for the staff.

Prairie Ridge also has another clinic in Marshall.

For more information about Prairie Ridge’s clinic and rehabilitation services, visit www.prairieridge.health or call 920-356-1000.

