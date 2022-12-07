Prairie View elementary awarded for raising student achievement

Prairie View Elementary School was recently recognized by Solution Tree for its sustained success in raising student achievement.

One of about 200 schools and districts in the U.S. and Canada receive this honor, according to a press release from the Beaver Dam Unified School District. The school’s implementation of the Professional Learning Communities at Work® process was a major contributing factor in the improved achievement of its students.

PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize the key to improved learning for students is on-going, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students.

The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to: focus on learning, build a collaborative culture, and create a results orientation.

“This is a deserved recognition for the staff at Prairie View Elementary and our collaborators across the school district as it shows the commitment to student success,” BDUSD Director of Teaching and Learning Rob Meyer said.

“This honor is a testament to the amazing staff we have and is dedicated to their hard work each and every day,” said Brandon Krause, Principal of Prairie View Elementary. “While we have areas we continue to grow in, as all schools do, our staff deserves this recognition for their continued efforts in improving achievement for all students.”

Schools are recognized based on strict criteria, including demonstration of a commitment to PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least three years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period. Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee.

According to the Champions of PLC at Work®, educators in the schools and districts selected for this recognition have shown “a sustained commitment to helping all of their students achieve at high levels. They have been willing to alter the structure and culture of the organization to reflect their commitment. We applaud them and congratulate them for achieving this very significant milestone on the never-ending PLC journey.”

Recognized model PLC schools are listed on allthingsplc.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools. Tools for team collaboration, articles and research about PLCs, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site. The site was developed and is maintained by Solution Tree, a provider of educational strategies and tools that improve staff and student performance.