Production with hilarity and heart comes to Beaver Dam

The long-awaited comedy “The Wild Women of Winedale” hits the Beaver Dam stage this weekend after being postponed for almost two years.

When the coronavirus pandemic shut down the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre in 2020, Director Diane Rabehl said she kept the faith that the production would eventually move forward.

The play will be performed in the BDACT Fine Arts Center six times over the next two weekends. The center has relaxed its COVID-19 restrictions in recent weeks; masks are now optional and concessions will be available for purchase in the lobby.

“The Wild Women of Winedale” was written by creative team Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. Rabehl has directed titles by the playwrights six previous times.

She noted that every time a new show was put out by this team of writers, former BDACT Managing Director David Saniter would send her a script and ask what she thought of it.

“He was pretty darn smart and knew exactly what was going to happen. He knew I would read it, love it and want to do it,” she said.

Rabehl said the team’s stories are geared toward strong women and what they go through in life.

In this production, the comedy focuses on three women at crossroads in their lives. Fanny (played by Judy Bell Hein) has an odd reaction to turning 60. Her sister Willa (played by Emily Schroeder Orvik) is dealing with job-related stress. Their widowed sister-in-law Jef (played by Marie Rindsig Steffen) is looking for a man after losing her house at the bottom of a Florida sinkhole.

Their lives are further upended by the responsibility of caring for their free-spirited, ailing aunt and the realization that they are drowning under loads of family keepsakes and possessions.

Bell Hein said she chose to be in the play because she wanted to be in a fun show under the direction of Rabehl.

“And my life really is Fanny, I’m the matriarch of the family and my whole house has the heirlooms of the family that nobody wants,” she said.

Rabehl said the play is really two shows in one. The character of Fanny works in a museum and is doing a video called “Defining Women,” so one area of the stage is an interview set for the video. The main play has three lead characters, with six women participating in the video part of the show.

The play is produced by Kristie Lunde with cast members hailing from Fox Lake, Randolph, Marshall, Columbus and Beaver Dam. The cast includes: Bell Hein, Schroeder Orvik, Rindsig Steffen, Marie Vossekuil, Cindy Wotruba, Tina Swain, Barbara Vockroth, Susan Jentz and Carla Woebbeking.

Most are theater veterans, which Rabehl said made her job easy.

“I have a million-dollar cast here, these ladies are outstanding. This is Emily’s first big role on stage and she’s doing an awesome job,” she said.

Schroeder Orvik said she is looking forward to opening night.

“To borrow one of my colleague’s lines, ‘I’m excited and terrified, a little bit more terrified but I’m hoping that will change,’” she said.

If you go What: “The Wild Women of Winedale” When: 7:30 p.m. March 18, 19, 25 and 26; 2 p.m. March 20 and 27 Where: BDACT Fine Arts Center, 117 W. Maple Ave., Beaver Dam Tickets: $13, $18 and $20 available at bdact.org, at the box office 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues. and Thurs., or at Rechek’s Food Pride

BDACT is dedicating this production to JoAnn Gehrke Wahlen who worked as an invaluable assistant at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre before she passed away last May.

For more information, go to bdact.org.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.