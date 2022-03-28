Property assessments in Beaver Dam see 16% increase

Recent property assessments were a hot topic of conversation at last week’s Beaver Dam City Council meeting.

Chris Plamann from Accurate Appraisal gave a presentation about the assessments during the informal public hearing portion of the meeting. On average, city property values increased 16% in 2022. The one-year increase nearly matched the 19% rise in value from the past four years combined — 3% in 2018, 5% in 2019 and 2020, and 6% in 2021.

“Had we not done a revaluation over the last five years, instead of a 16% change in one year, the people in the community would be seeing approximately a 35% increase this year,” Plamann said.

He explained that the large one-year change is a reflection on current housing market trends.

“The market is super hot right now," Plamann said. "Part of that is because there’s not a lot of houses for sale and there’s a lot of buyers that are willing to spend above market value for homes. So this is driving up values, including assessed values."

He said that Beaver Dam is slightly higher in market value than other cities in the county, which are seeing about a 13% one-year increase. On average, property values in the United States are up a little more than 20%.

Property owners whose assessed value rose — but below the average increase of 16% — may pay less in city property taxes. Those around the average increase may see a negligible change in taxes. And properties values rising higher than 16% may result in more property taxes.

Assessed value is a factor used to determine how much individuals owe in property taxes. State law requires each municipality to be within 10% of market value once every five years. Assessed values are used to distribute the municipality’s tax burden among the individual property owners.

All Beaver Dam properties are reviewed and assessed to fair market value annually. A team of assessors from Accurate Appraisal look over property data, sales and market conditions to determine an assessment.

The fair market value is the price a property would sell for on the current open market. New values are determined by reviewing valid sales from the prior year that occurred in the area. Plamann noted that annual property revaluations are done in Beaver Dam to ensure fairness and equity.

“It also makes sure that there are smaller changes in value every year instead of a large change in value when a revaluation is required,” he said.

Plamann said an increase in assessed values doesn't necessarily translate to a homeowner paying more in property taxes.

The city's mill rate is the total taxes levied divided by total assessed value of all property in the city. The mill rate is usually expressed in how much in property taxes is owed per $1,000 in assessed property value. Taxes are collected each year by the municipality, the school district, the county and the local technical college.

“Once the total assessed value increases, because of the equation, it will bring the mill rate down as long as no other taxes are collected,” he said.

Total general property assessment changes are broken down into two categories: land and improvement. Improvement doesn’t mean that an owner improved the property, but it’s simply the value of the buildings on the land.

Several community members at the meeting questioned why they were seeing high land increases on their property assessments.

Plamann said there was a land increase for Beaver Dam waterfront property this year based on quite a few lakefront sales.

“When most people are looking for lakefront property, they’re not necessarily looking at the improvement, they’re looking at the value for how much frontage of lake there is,” he said.

A list of property values in the community is available at accurateassessor.com/roll-books. The roll book is a listing of every real estate and personal property assessed value in the taxing district.

Property owners have the opportunity to discuss their opinion of value with an assessor until May 1. Assessors can be contacted online at accurate.rovingcalendar.com/appointments, by phone at 920-749-8098, or email at info@accurateassessor.com.

If the property owner and assessor cannot come to an agreement of value, a written or oral intent to object must be filed with Tracey Ferron, city clerk, at least 48 hours prior to the Board of Review. She can be reached at 920-887-4600.

The Board of Review will meet at Beaver Dam City Hall on Tuesday, May 3, from 10 a.m. to noon.

It functions like a court and is required to evaluate evidence based on facts. Property owners or their representative must provide factual evidence that their property is inequitably assessed. The burden of proof is solely on the taxpayer, as the assessor’s value is presumed correct by state law until proven otherwise.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.