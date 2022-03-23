Proposal to make daylight saving time permanent could be bittersweet for students

Alexis Dallman, who just turned 4 years old, will be making a big change next school year when she starts her elementary school education. By the time, Alexis reaches kindergarten students may be entering school when it is still dark outside in the morning but get an additional hour of daylight after the school day is over.

The Sunshine Protection Act was unanimously approved by the U.S. Senate on March 15 and would start in 2023 if passed by both the House of Representatives and signed by the president.

The federal bill would make permanent daylight saving time, meaning during the four months between November and March — when clocks normally "fall back" an hour to standard time — the sun would instead rise an hour later and set an hour later.

Alexis' mother Diane Dallman said they do not know yet if Alexis will be in morning or afternoon classes when entering 4K in the fall, and that the change in the clock twice a year did not change much for her daughter except shifting her bedtime and wake up time.

“I think I would rather have it be dark sooner, there are lights and things for sports,” Dallman said. “But it is very dangerous for kids to be walking to school in the dark in the mornings — it could cause a lot more accidents/injuries. It’s harder to get the kids up and moving in the morning when it’s still super dark as well, which could cause more of them to be late. On the opposite though, it would make going to sporting events easier, it would be light longer so it wouldn’t get as cold as fast during the game. It also gives kids more time to be outside after doing things such as homework and whatnot. It’s a tough decision as to which would be better.”

Area superintendents also have mixed views on how it might change or impact the school days if it goes into effect with a shift in the daylight hours.

"I really like the extra light in the afternoon,” Fall River Superintendent Dennis Birr said. “It helps sports teams and bus travel. But the darkness at the time kids are getting on the bus is a real concern. I am torn about the situation, but we will do whatever we can to help our students should it be passed.”

Beaver Dam Superintendent Mark DiStefano said there has been a variety of studies on this over the years about daylight saving time and students.

“The Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine published an article in 2015 called 'Adverse Effects of Daylight Saving Time on Adolescents' Sleep and Vigilance' that identifies further exploration of the prospective impact should a bill pass the House and the be signed into law by the President,” DiStefano said. “If there is a permanent change in how we set our clocks, I believe schools would strongly consider recommendations regarding start time adjustments that might support student well-being and experiences during the school day. This doesn't mean that grand changes are indefinite by any means, but it would generate some important conversations.”

There would be issues with safety due to the start times if the adjustment is made to the calendar.

“Based on our current start times, this could increase the number of students either waiting for buses or walking to school prior to sunrise,” DiStefano said. “That would be a consideration that could bring context to discussions regarding start times. Either way, I don't believe that prospective adjustments are cause for alarm for schools, students or families. Based on any changes that ultimately take place, we would use that information to make any informed adjustments or decisions to maximize positive outcomes and experiences for students before, during and after the school day."

There are many things already impacting the student’s lives outside of the school days, DiStefano said.

“The shortage in bus drivers is impacting start times for after school activities during the week as well,” he said. “Schools that have lighted outdoor facilities are able to provide more options and flexibility for hosting events during these current times because secondary route options aren't as available to transport teams and events are needing to start later.”

Cambria-Friesland Superintendent Tim Raymond said that elementary students are impacted the most by the daylight saving time changes.

“Whether it's good or bad is a mixed bag,” Raymond said. “For parents of younger children the change can be extremely difficult especially in the spring. A counterpoint to this is the more sun we can get is always good for everyone at school so again, it's a matter of priorities. As an administrator I appreciate the sun in the a.m. months of winter for children walking/transporting to and from school; and the longer days in spring means more time in and out of school with more exposure to the sun.”

Raymond said at this point there is no talk of making any changes to the school’s calendar, but if it does become a reality it could impact the school calendar.

“With the current legislation passing the Senate, we still have the House and final signature by the President,” Raymond said. “School start and end times become a greater consideration if the bill continues to move forward to passage.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.