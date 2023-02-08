COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council approved awarding the contract to Ptaschinski Construction, Beaver Dam, to complete the 2023 Folsom Street and utility improvements.

City Engineer Jason Lietha said that the city bid early in hopes of getting good pricing and got a lot of interest from contractors.

“The bid environment wasn’t very good last year,” Lietha said.

There were six contractors who made bids with Ptaschinski Construction coming in with the lowest bid of about $548,000.

“The estimate we provided in reference to this project was $702,000,” Lietha said.

Ptaschinski is local to Columbus with being in Beaver Dam and has done work as a subcontractor in Columbus over the years, Lietha said.

“They specialize in concrete, but they also have subcontractor capabilities that they team up with when they do this type of work,” Lietha said. “They are more than capable of doing this size of project and type of project.”

Folsom Street, between Farnham and Waterloo streets, will be Columbus’ major street project in 2023, and will be fully reconstructed with new utilities and infrastructure.

GALLERY: Columbus celebrates winning team Columbus 1.jpg Columbus 2.jpg Columbus 3.jpg Columbus 4.jpg Columbus 5.jpg Columbus 6.jpg Columbus 7.jpg Columbus 8.jpg Columbus 9.jpg