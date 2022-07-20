Pursuit of Racine man ends in Dodge County crash, large amount of illegal drugs recovered

A vehicle pursuit involving illegal drugs ended with a crash in Dodge County late Tuesday night.

According to Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt, around 10 p.m. the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by the Winnebago County’s Communication Center of a vehicle that had fled from a traffic stop. The vehicle was traveling on Highway 41 entering Fond du Lac County. A Winnebago County deputy attempted to stop the vehicle for unsafe lane deviation but did not pursue the vehicle.

A Fond du Lac County deputy located the vehicle on Highway 41 near Townline Road and observed the suspect vehicle make an unsafe lane deviation and noted the registration plate didn’t match the vehicle.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and sirens and the suspect’s vehicle increased its speed and failed to stop. During the pursuit deputies observed a white bag was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the middle of Highway 41. A trailing deputy recovered the bag immediately and found it to contain a significant amount of illegal drugs.

The pursuit continued southbound on Highway 41 into Dodge County, where the suspect’s vehicle lost control, entered the west ditch, and crashed near Quad Graphics. The vehicle became disabled and stopped on the railroad tracks west of Highway 41. The driver then fled on foot. Deputies and K-9 Iro from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office located the male hiding in the tall grass nearby. The driver was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a loaded handgun and a digital scale. The bag that was recovered during the pursuit contained five smaller bags of counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and three bags of cocaine. The suspected fentanyl pills had a total weight of 297 grams and are estimated to be around 2,500 individual pills. The suspected cocaine weighed 84 grams.

There were no injuries reported and no squad cars were damaged as a result of the pursuit. Mayville Ambulance and Brownsville First Responders evaluated the suspect for injuries at the scene of the crash and he was released to deputies.

The suspect, a 28-year-old Racine man, is currently held at the Fond du Lac County Jail, with pending charges of fleeing/eluding an officer, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute (>50 grams), possession of cocaine with intent to distribute (>50 grams), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. The investigation is ongoing.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the pursuit and at the crash scene. The pursuit traveled 13.8 miles.