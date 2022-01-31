Randolph man charged with 5th offense of OWI

JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Randolph man made his initial appearance in court on Monday with charges of his fifth offense of driving while intoxicated.

Joe Singleterry could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Singleterry appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed him on a $1,000 signature bond with conditions that he maintain absolute sobriety and shall not go upon the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages. He shall say off the premises of bowling alleys and shall not operate a motor vehicle without the permission of the court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Randolph Police Officer clocked a vehicle traveling 54 mph in a 25 mph zone on East Cambria Street in Randolph on Saturday around midnight. The officer pulled the vehicle over On Highway P and Pleasant Road in the town of Fox Lake.

According to the complaint, Singleterry was operating the vehicle, and the officer believed he had been drinking. Singleterry said he believed he had been driving in a 55 mph zone before being told he had been driving 54 mph in a 25 mph zone. Singleterry said he had been bowling at Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam and had three to four beers while at the Beaver Dam bowling alley.

Singleterry refused a preliminary breathalyzer test.

Singleterry had four prior OWI convictions in Texas: 2003, twice in 2005 and 2006.

A preliminary hearing will be held on Feb. 10.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.