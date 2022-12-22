 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randolph man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting two preteen girls

JUNEAU — A 32-year-old Randolph man will serve five years in prison for an inappropriate game of “doctor” he had played with two girls, ages 6 and 7.

Daniel Cameron entered a guilty plea to a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child and felony counts of exposing genitals to a child. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the plea and dismissed but read in additional charges that were filed against Cameron.

In addition to the five years in prison, Cameron must serve 10 years on extended supervision. Pfitzinger ordered several conditions to Cameron’s supervision including: having no contact with girls under the age of 18 without consent; and having a complete psychological assessment. Cameron will also be required to register as a sex offender for life.

Daniel Cameron

Cameron 

According to the criminal complaint:

Cameron called Beaver Dam Police on June 25 reporting he wanted to turn himself in for allowing the two girls to touch him inappropriately. Cameron had two girls at his home while he was living in Beaver Dam on the night of June 24 who were cousins. One of the girls said they were playing doctor and pretending that Cameron had “issues” and that they were going to do surgery on him. The girl said that the surgery was on Cameron’s “private parts.”

The other girl said that the doctor game had happened at least four or five times while the two girls were together. The girl said the three would shower together at times as well.

Cameron told the police that he was in his room and was naked and that the two girls came in and started playing doctor. Cameron said it was inappropriate, but his intent was to desexualize the human body and nudity.

Cameron told law enforcement that a similar game had happened in the past.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

