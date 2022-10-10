 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randolph police respond to student threat

RANDOLPH — On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 8 a.m. the Randolph Police Department was made aware of a possible threat toward specific students at Randolph Middle/High School.

According to a news release from Chief Derek Jesko, Randolph officers responded and through their investigation took one student into custody.

"We want to assure everyone that there is no danger to the students, district staff, or the community," said Jesko. "This is an ongoing investigation. If your student was named in the threat, you will be contacted directly by the Randolph Police Department. No names or additional information will be made public at this time."

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the Randolph Police Department.

