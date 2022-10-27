Randolph School District approves 2022-23 budget

The Randolph School District approved the 2022 tax levy and the 2022-2023 operational budget on Oct. 17.
Accroding to a press release from the Randolph School District, the tax levy is $3,728,976. The mill rate for 2022-23 will decrease by $.42 to $11.73. This decrease is $1.81 less than the projected mill rate of $13.54 that was stated prior to the referendum voting in 2015.
The 2021-22 fiscal year ended with the Randolph School District maintaining a healthy fund balance of 44.97%. This fund balance is in addition to the capital project fund that ended the year with a balance totalling $1,255,292 which has begun being utilized to support the district this year.
The projected 2022-23 budget is balanced with a contribution of $17,170 to the capital project fund expected.