Randolph School District approves 2022-23 budget

Green Bay resident Bill Robinson began collecting stamps in the 1950’s, adding to his collection what he considered the most unique or rare pieces of postage. He later turned his hobby into a career, assuming a role as a stamp auctioneer. Seventy years on, as he battles dementia, Robinson’s family is handing the old correspondences off to an auction house in New York, where President and CEO Charles Epting has deemed the collection “the most important offering of Wisconsin postal history of all time."