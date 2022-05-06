Randolph School District hires new superintendent

Brian Zacho has been picked to lead the Randolph School District.

Zacho was offered the position of district administrator following interviews with the Randolph School Board, staff and community members. A search team from CESA 5 assisted the board with the hiring process.

He will begin in his new role July 1, when current Randolph Superintendent Ty Breitlow departs for a new professional opportunity as the school district administrator of Lomira.

Zacho grew up in the area and has been serving the Fall River School District in various roles for the past 19 years, most recently as the middle school/high school principal since 2015. Additional roles at Fall River include athletic director, transportation director, assistant principal and interim superintendent.

