Randolph School District hires new superintendent

Brian Zacho has been picked to lead the Randolph School District.
Zacho was offered the position of district administrator following interviews with the Randolph School Board, staff and community members. A search team from CESA 5 assisted the board with the hiring process.
He will begin in his new role July 1, when current Randolph Superintendent Ty Breitlow departs for a new professional opportunity as the school district administrator of Lomira.
Zacho grew up in the area and has been serving the Fall River School District in various roles for the past 19 years, most recently as the middle school/high school principal since 2015. Additional roles at Fall River include athletic director, transportation director, assistant principal and interim superintendent.
Photos: Scenes from Randolph boys basketball team's win over Bangor in Div. 5 state title game
Randolph’s Sam Grieger holds up the WIAA Division 5 championship trophy after the Rockets' 65-51 win over Bangor on Saturday at the Kohl Center.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Randolph’s Travis Alvin (24) looks for a shot against Bangor’s Ashton Michek (32) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph head coach Tyler Fischer reacts in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game against Bangor at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Sam Grieger (20), center, hugs teammates, including Dietrich Meyer (30), left, and Ryan O'Donnell (52), as he comes off the court near the end of the game against Bangor in the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Sam Grieger (20) grabs the rebound against Bangor’s Dustin McDonald (23) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Travis Alvin (24) shoots over Bangor’s Gunner Ellenburg (2) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph fans cheer on their team in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game against Bangor at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Sam Grieger (20) shoots over Bangor’s Gunner Ellenburg (2) and Will Reader (3) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Ben Nieman (50) carries the team's championship trophy off the court after their 65-51 win over Bangor in the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Ben Nieman (50) puts up a shot against Bangor’s Gunner Ellenburg (2) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Sam Grieger (20) falls as he takes the ball down the court against Bangor’s Tanner Jones (4) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Sam Grieger (20) drives against Bangor’s Tanner Jones (4) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph basketball players are cheered on by friends and family as they carry their championship trophy off the court after their 65-51 win over Bangor in the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball final game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Ben Nieman (50) shoots over Bangor’s Gunner Ellenburg (2) and Will Reader (3) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Karter Meredith (10) drives against Bangor’s Dawson Daines (24) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph players cheer from the bench in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game against Bangor at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Karter Meredith (10) hugs teammates as he comes off the court near the end of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game against Bangor at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph head coach Tyler Fischer talks with players Karter Meredith (10) and Jake Dykstra (40) in the second half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game against Bangor at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Sam Grieger (20), left, and teammate Travis Alvin (24) hug as they come off the court near the end of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game against Bangor at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Karter Meredith (10) shoots over Bangor’s Will Reader (3) in the first half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Travis Alvin (24) shoots against Bangor’s Ashton Michek (32) and Dustin McDonald (23) in the first half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Karter Meredith (10) prepares to pass the ball against Bangor’s Mathieu Oesterle (1) in the first half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Randolph’s Sam Grieger (20) drives against Bangor’s Dustin McDonald (23) in the first half of the Division 5 WIAA boys state basketball championship game at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis., Saturday, March 19, 2022. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!