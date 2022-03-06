Randolph Schools to search for new district administrator

Randolph School District is looking for a new superintendent.

At a special meeting Monday, Randolph School Board will consider prospective district administrator search firm proposals from Cooperative Education Service Agency 5 and the Wisconsin Association of School Boards.

Current Randolph School District Administrator Ty Breitlow has been offered the position of district administrator in Lomira, which serves about 1,000 students across Dodge, Fond du Lac and Washington counties.

Breitlow came to head Randolph Schools in 2019 after serving as director of learning and principal of Chilton High School for seven years. He was honored as the 2019 Wisconsin Principal of the Year.

According to the Lomira School District, 18 candidates were screened by a team at CESA 6 before three finalists were interviewed by the full school board and stakeholders group Feb.16.

The Lomira School Board is set to vote on Breitlow’s hiring at its meeting Wednesday. If approved, he would start as of July 1, when Bob Lloyd retires after serving in the superintendent role the past nine years.

Randolph is not the only school district in the area losing its leader. Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Dodgeland superintendents are also retiring.

After eight years at the helm, Cambria-Friesland School District Administrator Timothy Raymond announced in November his planned June 30 retirement. CESA 5 is the consultant agency being used to assist in the hire.

The Columbus School Board accepted the retirement of Superintendent Annette Deuman last month and is contemplating using a search firm to fill the position, as well.

Dodgeland Superintendent Annette Thompson officially announced her retirement last week. A succession plan was already in place with current middle and high school principal Jessica Johnson taking over the role as district administrator as of July 1.

Thompson will serve as superintendent until June 30 and then oversee the school’s building project before retiring Oct. 1.

