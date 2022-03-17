Rates for Columbus pool raised for the first time

COLUMBUS — Swimmers will pay a bit more to stay cool this summer at the Columbus Area Aquatic Center.

For the first time in its 20-year history, the membership rates of the pool are raising after the Columbus City Council unanimously approved Tuesday higher entry fees for both residents and non-resident visitors. It's the first time rates have been raised since 2001, which was around when the pool was built, said Columbus Mayor Mary Arnold.

Resident family rates will be raised from $200 to $220 and non-resident cost will go up from $225 to $245 per season. Individual residents rates went from $90 to $100 and non-resident individual’s rate will go up from $100 to $110. Couple rates will go up from $150 to $155 for residents and from $160 to $165 for non-residents.

“Daily rates are now $5 for a resident and $6 for a nonresident, night swim is $3 for either a resident or a nonresident,” Columbus Recreation Director Amy Jo Meyers said. “Daily means when you arrive at the pool when we open, should you leave in the afternoon and come back in the evening, you do not pay an additional fee.”

Those who hold a membership either as a resident or nonresident, their child would receive a $20 discount on swimming lessons, Meyers said. Swimming lessons sessions will be posted in the middle of April.

The new rates will go into effect on April 1 with early bird specials still going on for the month of March, Meyers said.

There are several events planned for the summer, Meyers said.

“We will have our popular ping-pong float where we dump 1,000 randomly numbered ping pong balls into the pool,” Meyers said. “Kids collect and turn those in for prizes. We have a back to school event for free school supplies to anyone who attends and we have our beach party themed night as well.”

For more information visit the Columbus Area Aquatic Center Website.

