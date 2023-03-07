Moraine Park Technical College dean of economics and workforce development JoAnn Hall will remember one of the graduates who walked the stage last December for a long time.

The graduate was unknown to any of the students but worked hard while studying at a local prison and achieved two goals in a short period of graduating: earning his associate’s degree and ending his term in prison.

“We had our very first student who started his degree while incarcerated, was released while in the program and finished the program post incarceration, and he walked our graduation stage in December,” Hall said. “I had the privilege of chatting with him after graduation that day, and his family couldn’t have been more proud, and the college couldn’t have been more proud.”

More inmates could have the opportunity to take college classes soon, because starting July 1 Pell grants will be available to people who are incarcerated. It’s the first time since 1994 that the grants will be widely available to inmates.

And Moraine Park Technical College, which has offered education inside the prison system for decades, is in a good position to help them prepare.

The college is the latest to be part of the Ascendium Education Group’s Ready for Pell initiative. It is one of 20 colleges and two state systems throughout the nation to receive up to $120,000 in funds to expand postsecondary education before the Pell grants become available.

Following the July 1 deadline, the program will no longer be an experimental program, so any school that is approved to be a Prison Education Program site will be able to draw down Pell dollars on their students.

Currently some of those incarcerated can benefit from the Second Chance Pell experiment that has been going on for the last five years. Now that Pell eligibility is being fully restored, it opens up the chance for all the inmates to receive an education.

“All of these are the same programs if you would come here to campus,” Hall said.

Options for incarcerated students include a business management associate degree, small business entrepreneur associate degree, health and wellness technician which is a technical diploma and administrative coordinate associate degree program.

“All those programs have certificates inside them as well so students can start a career pathway,” Hall said.

For example, business management has three different pathways in it so students can work their way through those certificates but with the intent of getting the associate degree, Hall said.

On campus, the student could take the courses full- or part-time. In the Wisconsin Department of Corrections facilities they are offered in the cohort format so students go through the program together.

“It is really better for the students to stay with the other students in that program, and we scheduled them in a three-year, lock-step program,” Hall said.

There are two programs that start twice a year which help students who have to miss a course for whatever reason, Hall said.

Moraine Park has some competition inside the prison system.

Madison Area Technical College and Milwaukee Area Technical College were chosen earlier to be part of the program, said Ben Jones, Education Director at the DAI Central Office with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“Milwaukee was first and had three years before any other colleges were in the area and Madison was second which put a head start on Moraine Park,” Jones said.

There are five prisons in the boundary of Moraine Park Technical College district, but two or three of those prisons already had agreements with other colleges. Jones said there are currently more than one school that can run in any of those facilities either in an online or face-to-face program.

“The department believes that some competition between college partners is healthy and provides students with different opportunities for what they want and not what we want them to have,” Jones said. “There is a point of saturation and confusion that creates, so we have to define what that looks like.”

Jones said that there has not been any definite answers on what the future structure of the educational programs will look like in the prisons.

Hall said that Moraine Park is currently working in four prisons and plans to offer the Pell grant opportunity to those students as well as expanding the institutions they provide the service to next year.

“Our goal is to offer inside every institution in the state our online programs,” Hall said. “We’ve been doing Department of Corrections work at Moraine Park since 1974. We have a strong sense of what these students need, how to manage these students, how to help them through the educational process and for us Pell is just one more step for what we have been doing in many different pathways. This just gives us a new opportunity.”

Hall said that Moraine Parks’ Pell-based programs are currently offered at Taycheedah Correctional, Kettle Moraine Correctional, Waupun Correctional and Fox Lake Correctional.

Prior to Pell, Hall said that Moraine Park would see about 400 students enroll in 8,000 courses. Under Pell, which was started as a pilot program at Moraine Park in August of 2022, Moraine Park has 95 additional full-time students inside the prison walls.

How to measure the program

Molly Lasagna, senior program officer supporting Ascendium’s Expand Postsecondary Education in Prison, said one important thing that schools and the Department of Correction have to look at now is how they measure success for this population of students.

“There are concerns in the world out there that schools will gobble up the Pell dollars because they see it as an opportunity to bring in some revenue for their schools without actually showing some demonstrative evidence that they can take a cohort of students into this program from enrollment to graduation.”

Lasagna said she has not seen something like this happening with Moraine Park but feels one of the interesting changes in this field with the return of Pell access is that the Department of Corrections is in a better position to work in favor of the students in the institutions.

“It is really important for the Department of Corrections to be thinking with their college partners, current and future, about what they mean by the best interest of students,” Lasagna said. “Do we mean graduation rates? Do we mean inmates getting out and staying out of prison? Do we mean they are achieving meaningful employment as a result of this degree? Do they mean the credential is somehow shoring up economic security for folks and their families and communities when they get out of prison?”

Lasagna said it is obvious that there is a conversation between MPTC and the Department of Corrections going on that will help them to answer these questions here, but she has not seen the same conversations everywhere in the country.

Hall said that MPTC worked with Jones and his team to select the programs offered based on two criteria: that the inmate could continue at Moraine Park if they were released and that the programs were transferable into a four-year baccalaureate degree.

“If a student wants to continue on and get their baccalaureate degree, how do we make that a seamless career pathway?” Hall said. “We already have those articulation agreements with multiple institutions in the state of Wisconsin.”

While incarcerated, inmates can take one bachelor program offered at Waupun Correctional in divinity studies with a minor in psychology, Jones said. There is interest by some Wisconsin four-year schools to provide a Bachelor of Arts program in the prisons.

“There are some kind of unique challenges with sentence structures and how long they are in before they are released,” Jones said.

The funds from the Pell grant are capped and do not pay for the bachelor level credits, Jones said.

“There are some challenges but we are actively working toward that,” Jones said.

Lasagna said that beginning on July 1 the funds from the Pell grant can be used by incarcerated individuals at any accredited institution up to a four-year program.

Jones said there are some limitations to offering programs in the college, for instance, inmates cannot use the internet so some computer classes would not be an option.

“We know that over 93% of those incarcerated are going back to live where they were at some point,” Jones said. “The question often asked is, how do we want them to return and do we want them to return educated and prepared to be productive?”