Recent BDPD recruit honored with leadership award at police academy

A recent recruit to the Beaver Dam Police Department was honored with the Craig Birkholz Leadership Award by classmates of the Fox Valley Technical College Law Enforcement Recruit Academy.

Beaver Dam Police Officer Joseph Salazar attended the academy with fellow officer Megan Ruhland. Both passed the academy and are now members of the police department. Salazar received the honor during the commencement program last month and is the first Beaver Dam police officer to receive the award.

“I definitely was surprised when I got it,” Salazar said. “There were multiple other cadets that I would have given the same honor. The fact that it was voted on by my classmates means something more significant to me.”

Fond du Lac Police Officer Craig Birkholz was 28 when he and other officers responded to a sexual assault complaint in Fond du Lac on March 20, 2011. He was fatally shot by a suspect who died by suicide during the standoff that followed he shooting. At the time, Birkholz had served Fond du Lac Police Department for two years.

Salazar was hired at the Beaver Dam Police Department in May and started at the police academy in June. He grew up in Beaver Dam and worked for the Wisconsin Prison System and in the Washington County Jail prior to the pandemic in 2020. He then worked for the U.S. Postal Service when some people he knew started encouraging him to be a police officer.

Salazar said that the leadership award was one of two awards that the recruits could receive. The other one was the backup officer award. The recruits were together for five months and Salazar said he did try to be encouraging of others during group work.

Salazar said that he was able to use his work experiences along with life knowledge while at the academy. He also helped with the physical training program while going through the program and felt past work experiences helped him that role as well.

Salazar said that it was the family of Birkholz who chose the characteristics that were voted on by his classmates which the family felt described Birkholz.

“The sentimental value is significant,” Salazar said.