 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Redbud Players performance will add some intrigue to Columbus's festive weekends

  • 0
Redbud Players performance will add some intrigue into Columbus' festive weekends

Julie Belschner and Kevin Minor perform a scene in "The Wasp Nest" during the dress rehearsal on Thursday. The Redbud Players are performing a double feature of Agatha Christie plays, “The Patient: and “The Wasp Nest.” The opening night was Friday but the show will go on Saturday and Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1049 Park Ave.

 TERRI PEDERSON, DAILY CITIZEN

COLUMBUS – Columbus has some festive plans over the next few weekends with the annual parade on Saturday night and the holiday train coming through on Dec. 9, but there will be an opportunity to add some intrigue to the weekend as well.

The Redbud Players are performing a double-feature of Agatha Christie plays, “The Patient" and “The Wasp Nest.” The opening night was Friday but the show will go on Saturday and Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1049 Park Ave.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $10, said Kevin Miner, who both performs and directs the production. Other actors include Stacy Sullivan, Marie Vossekuil and Julie Belschner.

Redbud Player’s publicist Lisa Cestkowski said that the unique timing allows for a warm place for those wanting to be entertained following the parade on Saturday (which begins at 6:30 p.m.) and prior to the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train (which is scheduled to come to town at 9:05 p.m.)

People are also reading…

“It’s a nice warm place to wait and be entertained instead of waiting outside for the train,” Cestkowski said.

“The Wasp Nest” is about a detective trying to solve a murder before it happens, Miner said, who has been with the Redbud Players since 2017.

“The Patient” is about a doctor and inspector trying to find out who was trying to murder a woman who fell out a second story window, Miner said.

“The fun part is we will be giving the audience a chance to guess who the culprit is,” Miner said.

Redbud Players performance will add some intrigue into Columbus' festive weekends

Stacy Sullivan, left, and Marie Vossekuil perform a scene in "The Wasp Nest" during the dress rehearsal on Thursday. 

It is the first production that the Redbud Players have done since February of 2020, Miner said.

“We are excited,” Miner said. “Agatha Christie is such a well-known fiction writer from the 20th Century. We are certainly thrilled to bring her work to the stage.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

If You Go

What: Redbud Players' performance of Agatha Christie's "The Wasp Nest" and "The Patient"

When: Dec. 3 and Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

Where: Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1049 Park Ave. 

Cost: $10 

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Three Dodge County residents arrested in drug bust

Three Dodge County residents arrested in drug bust

As a result of that search warrant warrant in Juneau on Tuesday 4.9 pounds of methamphetamine, 2.1 pounds of marijuana, and $51,907 in alleged drug money were seized. Two vehicles used in the commission of felonies were also impounded. Three people, two from Juneau, and one from Beaver Dam, are facing charges.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News