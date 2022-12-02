Redbud Players performance will add some intrigue to Columbus's festive weekends

COLUMBUS – Columbus has some festive plans over the next few weekends with the annual parade on Saturday night and the holiday train coming through on Dec. 9, but there will be an opportunity to add some intrigue to the weekend as well.

The Redbud Players are performing a double-feature of Agatha Christie plays, “The Patient" and “The Wasp Nest.” The opening night was Friday but the show will go on Saturday and Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. in the Fireman’s Park Pavilion, 1049 Park Ave.

Tickets will be sold at the door for $10, said Kevin Miner, who both performs and directs the production. Other actors include Stacy Sullivan, Marie Vossekuil and Julie Belschner.

Redbud Player’s publicist Lisa Cestkowski said that the unique timing allows for a warm place for those wanting to be entertained following the parade on Saturday (which begins at 6:30 p.m.) and prior to the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train (which is scheduled to come to town at 9:05 p.m.)

“It’s a nice warm place to wait and be entertained instead of waiting outside for the train,” Cestkowski said.

“The Wasp Nest” is about a detective trying to solve a murder before it happens, Miner said, who has been with the Redbud Players since 2017.

“The Patient” is about a doctor and inspector trying to find out who was trying to murder a woman who fell out a second story window, Miner said.

“The fun part is we will be giving the audience a chance to guess who the culprit is,” Miner said.

It is the first production that the Redbud Players have done since February of 2020, Miner said.

“We are excited,” Miner said. “Agatha Christie is such a well-known fiction writer from the 20th Century. We are certainly thrilled to bring her work to the stage.”