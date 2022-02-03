Redistricting complete: New Beaver Dam voting maps available

Registered voters in Beaver Dam should look in their mailbox for information on where to cast their spring ballots.

As part of a nationwide redistricting process with the 2020 Census, new aldermanic boundaries were approved last fall by the Beaver Dam Common Council. The city has completed the redistricting process is notifying voters of changes.

There will still be 14 council members but the area they represent will shift somewhat and will be called a district.

The city is now divided into 24 wards grouped into those 14 districts, with some council members representing districts that include multiple wards. The wards fit within the county supervisory districts.

There is no primary election in the city of Beaver Dam this month. For the April 5 election, all polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Voting will take place at three locations in the city, Trinity Church-United Methodist, 308 Oneida St.; The Watermark, 209 S. Center St.; and Grace Presbyterian Church, 215 Gould St.

District/Ward polling locations are as follows:

District 1 (Wards 1 and 2) votes at Trinity; District 2 (Wards 5 and 7) votes at Watermark; District 3 (Ward 4) votes at Trinity; District 4 (Ward 3 and 6), District 5 (Ward 18), District 6 (Wards 8 and 11), and District 7 (Wards 19 and 20) all vote at Watermark; District 8 (Wards 12 and 13) votes at Grace; District 9 (Wards 17 and 22) votes at Watermark; District 10 (Wards 9 and 10) votes at Grace; District 11 (Ward 23) votes at Watermark; District 12 (Ward 16) votes at Trinity; District 13 (Wards 21 and 24) votes at Watermark; and District 14 (Wards 14 and 15) vote at Grace.

Due to redistricting boundary lines, the District 2 seat currently held by Therese Henricksen will become vacant. District 8 Council Member Heidi Freeby and District 10 Council Member Kara Nelson chose not to run again for the Beaver Dam Common Council. Newcomers running unopposed for those three open seats are Bobbi Marck, District 2 (Wards 5 and 7); Joseph Bonnett, District 8 (Wards 12 and 13); and Anthony Perkins, District 10 (Wards 9 and 10).

None of the incumbents are facing challengers on the ballot. Those expecting to retain their council member positions are Cris Olson, District 4 (Wards 3 and 6); Ken Anderson, District 6 (Wards 8 and 11); Zach Zopp, District 12 (Ward 16); and Mike Wissell, District 14 (Wards 14 and 15).

City Clerk Tracey Ferron said those with questions on which ward, city aldermanic district or Dodge County supervisory district they reside in can contact her at 920-356-2546 or tferron@cityofbeaverdam.com.

Potential voters can visit myvote.wi.gov to register, update their registration or request an absentee ballot.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

