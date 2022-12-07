 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reeseville man, accused of stabbing man, found competent for trial

  • 0

JUNEAU — A 21-year-old Reeseville man was found competent to stand trial on Tuesday for charges related to allegedly stabbing another man in the back of the neck three times.

Jose Damian Pineda is charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, substantial battery while intending harm, burglary and disorderly conduct.

Damian Pineda appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow on Tuesday. The competency evaluation was requested by the defense on Nov. 8. Both district attorney Kurt Klomberg and defense attorney Katherine Findley received the report. The defense did not contest the findings in the report.

Jose Damian Pineda

Pineda 

If found guilty of the substantial battery count, which has the highest penalty, he could face up to five years of an initial confinement and 15 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint:

Deputies responded to Reeseville Acres Mobile Home Park on Aug. 6 at 7:50 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man who had stabbed another man and then went into the victim’s mobile home. The man, who was later identified as Damian Pineda, cooperated and dropped the knife and was taken into custody. While the deputy was leaving, he saw a large wound on the back of the victim’s neck and head area. Damian Pineda had cuts on his hand.

Damian Pineda said he had consumed one to four alcoholic beverages. He submitted to a preliminary breath test which resulted in a reading of 0.126.

The victim was transported by ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison and was later released from the hospital the same night. The victim said he had come back from fishing and was cleaning fish when Damian Pineda came from behind him and stabbed him in the back of the neck. A witness said that Damian Pineda had a drug addiction and that Damian Pineda had threatened the victim in the past in addition to getting into an altercation with their brother in the past.

Deputies talked with Damian Pineda who said that he went outside to see what the victim was doing. He then went to his car and got the knife from his trunk and went back to the trailer. He allegedly said he attacked the victim while they were on the porch. He said the two did not speak prior to the attack, but he was agitated when he saw the victim cutting up fish on the porch.

A telephone scheduling hearing will occur on Dec. 22.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

