Reeseville man found guilty in stabbing case

JUNEAU — A 22-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty on Wednesday of charges related to stabbing another man in the back of the neck three times.

Jose Damian Pineda entered a no contest plea to a felony count of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia accepted the plea and found him guilty. All other counts in the case were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint:

Deputies responded to Reeseville Acres Mobile Home Park on Aug. 6 at 7:50 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man who had stabbed another man and then went into the victim’s mobile home. The man, who was later identified as Damian Pineda, cooperated and dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

The victim was transported by ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison and was later released from the hospital the same night. The victim said he had come back from fishing and was cleaning fish when Damian Pineda came from behind him and stabbed him in the back of the neck. A witness said that Damian Pineda had a drug addiction and that Damian Pineda had threatened the victim in the past in addition to getting into an altercation with their brother in the past.

Deputies talked with Damian Pineda who said that he went outside to see what the victim was doing. He then went to his car and got the knife from his trunk and went back to the trailer. He allegedly said he attacked the victim while they were on the porch. He said the two did not speak prior to the attack, but he was agitated when he saw the victim cutting up fish on the porch.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled on March 28.