JUNEAU — A Reeseville man was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday for stabbing another man in the back of the neck last summer.

Jose Damian Pineda, 22, appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow on Tuesday. Snow also sentenced Pineda to four years of extended supervision.

As part of the sentence, Damian Pineda must maintain absolute sobriety. He may not enter into any establishment whose primary purpose involves the sale of alcohol. He may not possess nor consume any illegal drugs nor possess drug paraphernalia. He may not engage in verbal threats nor assault behavior toward any person, animal or object. He may not contact the victim. He must maintain employment, obtain his GED and complete an AODA assessment.

Damian Pineda was found guilty in January of a felony count of attempted first-degree reckless endangerment of safety with the use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint:

Deputies responded to Reeseville Acres Mobile Home Park on Aug. 6 at 7:50 p.m. for a report of an intoxicated man who had stabbed another man and then went into the victim’s mobile home. The man, who was later identified as Damian Pineda, cooperated and dropped the knife and was taken into custody.

The victim was transported by ambulance to UW Hospital in Madison and was later released from the hospital the same night. The victim said he had come back from fishing and was cleaning fish when Damian Pineda came from behind him and stabbed him in the back of the neck. A witness said that Damian Pineda had a drug addiction and that Damian Pineda had threatened the victim in the past in addition to getting into an altercation with their brother in the past.

Deputies talked with Damian Pineda who said that he went outside to see what the victim was doing. He then went to his car and got the knife from his trunk and went back to the trailer. He allegedly said he attacked the victim while they were on the porch. He said the two did not speak prior to the attack, but he was agitated when he saw the victim cutting up fish on the porch.