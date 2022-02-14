Reeseville man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of teen

JUNEAU – A 48-year-old Reeseville man was sentenced Monday to serve eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl he met while working as a farmhand.

Marcus Statz appeared in the courtroom of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries, who also sentenced Statz to serve an additional eight years of an extended supervision. As conditions of his extended supervision, Statz must complete a sex offender assessment and he may not use social media. He may have no contact with the victim, her family or her family’s business, and he may not have contact with anyone under the age of 18 without prior probation agent approval. He also must undergo recommended treatment. He is required to comply with the Lifetime Sex Offender Registry.

He was found guilty of a felony count of second degree sexual assault of a child in November.

“While this sentence protects the public and addresses the behavior of Mr. Statz, and I believe Judge DeVries’s sentence was thoughtful and appropriate,” Dodge County Assistant District Attorney Jin Ho. D. Pack said in a Dodge County District Attorney’s Office press release. “Ultimately, it is the victim who will have to deal with the echoes of this crime and the injury caused to her.”

According to the criminal complaint, Statz was hired as a full-time milker at a dairy farm in March 2019.

The girl and her sister began working more on the farm after COVID-19 began and they were not leaving for social gathering or sports.

The girl’s parents got concerned when the girl was missing hours after the cows should have been milked and was with Statz. According to the criminal complaint, the two had excuses why they were running late. However the only time the girl stayed later in the barn was when Statz was working.

The girl’s stepfather saw her using a computer in the middle of the night, and the girl attempted to conceal it. However he was able to see a message between the girl and Statz where they were talking about meeting.

The victim told police that they began having sex in October and that Statz had told her that he wanted her to move in with him after she was 18.

Statz spoke to police as well and admitted to assaulting her ten times in November and December of 2020.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.