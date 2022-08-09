Referendum fails in the town of Beaver Dam

Town of Beaver Dam voters chose not to support a funding referendum Tuesday.
The majority of ballots cast answered “no” to a question seeking to exceed the state levy limit in perpetuity for the purpose of meeting the increased costs of fire and EMS services, as well as road maintenance.
Unofficial results Tuesday night showed 516 “no” to 328 “yes” votes on the following question: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Beaver Dam for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.75%, which results in a levy of $520,870. Shall the Town of Beaver Dam be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of covering the increased costs for rural fire, rescue, and emergency medical service provided through the contractual agreement between the City of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association, for the purpose of providing a central location of firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment, and all other matters involved; as well as for accomplishing critical road maintenance projects; by a total of 76.795%, which results in a levy of $920,870, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $400,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”
The town receives about 11% of its residents’ total tax bill. A home owner assessed at $200,000 last year paid approximately $336 to the town. If the referendum would have passed, that number would have gone up to $588.
At a recent informational meeting on the referendum, Beaver Dam Town Chairman Joseph Kern said without referendum dollars, the town would have to borrow money which comes back to the taxpayers with added interest.