Referendum fails in the town of Beaver Dam

Unofficial results Tuesday night showed 516 “no” to 328 “yes” votes on the following question: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Beaver Dam for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2023, is limited to 0.75%, which results in a levy of $520,870. Shall the Town of Beaver Dam be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2023, for the purpose of covering the increased costs for rural fire, rescue, and emergency medical service provided through the contractual agreement between the City of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and the Beaver Dam Community Fire and Rescue Association, for the purpose of providing a central location of firefighting, rescue, and emergency medical service equipment, and all other matters involved; as well as for accomplishing critical road maintenance projects; by a total of 76.795%, which results in a levy of $920,870, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $400,000 for each fiscal year going forward?”