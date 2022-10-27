Referendum question about MPTC improvements on November ballot

FOND DU LAC – Voters will have a unique chance on Nov. 8 to vote for renovations and other upgrades on the Moraine Park Technical College campuses.

It is a rare question that has not been asked by the technical college since the 1990s, but is well needed, Moraine Park Technical College President Bonnie Baerwald said.

“I really want the voters to be informed and encouraged to go out and vote,” Baerwald said. “It is an investment in the economic health and workforce development for our entire community whether you have attended Moraine Park or have not.”

The question on the ballot reads:

"Shall the Moraine Park Technical College District, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds or promissory notes in an amount not to exceed $55,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of capital expenditures for the purchase or construction of buildings, building additions, remodeling and improvements, site improvements, the acquisition of sites, and the purchase of fixed and other equipment at District locations, including, but not limited to, advanced manufacturing facilities at the Fond du Lac and West Bend Campuses, a health and human services facility at the Fond du Lac Campus, and a regional fire training facility?"

Baerwald said a vote in favor of the referendum is a vote in favor of community development and building a stronger community.

“The stronger the community is the more it will grow,” Baerwald said.

A larger tax base has an impact on the tax levy and will lower the amount that individuals spend into the future, Baerwald said.

“This is an investment,” Baerwald said.

The investment is in the community and creating a workforce which will help bring and keep people in the area, Baerwald said.

“If we don’t provide for our future workers, they will go elsewhere, and they may not return,” Baerwald said.

The two neighboring technical school districts to Moraine Park, Madison College and Fox Valley Technical College, have both had successful referendums.

The proposed plan would have property taxpayers paying $21 per $100,000 for property taxes for no more than 20 years.

However, Baerwald said the district would be borrowing the $55 million over a few years which would reduce the cost.

“We won’t borrow it all up front,” Baerwald said. “It would be $20- or $25 million the first year, $18 million the second year and the remainder during the third year.”

With the most recent 10-year master plan for the district’s facilities, more than $27 million in projects were found that needed to be done over the next 10 years. Baerwald said that by state statute the district is only allowed to do remodeling projects and capital expansion additions to the tune of $1.5 million per project. The current list would take more than 20 years to create what is already needed in area workplaces.

The projects being proposed are:

1. Fond du Lac — An addition of an automation, innovation and robotics (AIR) center and an extensive remodel in the B-wing to include the integration of the welding and fabrication labs currently located in the E-wing.

2. Fond du Lac — An extensive remodel of the E-wing to create a new health simulation suite and an addition on the east for future childcare and health services programming.

3. West Bend — An addition of an AIR Center to include additional spaces for a new conference center and main entrance. The AIR Center addition would also include the creation of a welding and fabrication space.

4. Dodge County — The college is exploring the purchase of land in the district, hopefully in Dodge County, to build a new fire training center that will serve the 40-plus fire departments within the district. Baerwald said that they are considering land in Horicon.

The Moraine Park district includes Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake and Washington counties, and small portions of surrounding counties. The College, with campus locations in Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, and West Bend, plays a critical role in training more than 12,000 students each year for industry-critical jobs.

Moraine Park students pursue degrees in many high-demand areas, including information technology, cybersecurity, accounting, nursing, respiratory therapy, advanced manufacturing, and website and graphic design.