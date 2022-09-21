Remainder of unassigned ARPA funds for Dodge County to be uses on county projects

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved using the remainder of ARPA funds that the county received on county projects during its meeting on Tuesday.

The county board voted 31 to 1 in favor of discharging the county’s current ARPA Project Evaluation Committee and designating the remaining county ARPA funds for internal county projects.

“The conditions has changed since that time the committee was created,” Dodge County Supervisor Andrew Johnson, who chaired the ARPA Project Evaluation Committee, said. “Our budget had some upcoming challenges this next year with labor and health insurance. I think to be politically astute that we would use these funds within county rather than putting them out to the non-for-profits and other municipalities.”

The committee spent a lot of time evaluating over 50 projects, and the money could be used for capital projects needed by the county, Johnson said.

“In this resolution, there will be another way that these ARPA funds will be put in our capital improvement plan,” Johnson said.

The entire county board will approve each project that is using ARPA funds.

Supervisor Dave Beal asked about a proposal from CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville) for a fire and rescue group facility upgrade project for $432,000 which was postponed to the October board meeting.

The plan is to construct a facility to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel. The move could be a model for future emergency service consolidation in four regions of the county.

Beal was told by Dodge County Board chairperson Dave Frohling that since the proposal was already on the agenda that would still be considered by the board of supervisors during the October meeting.

Dodge County received about $17.06 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be obligated no later than Dec. 31, 2024 and used by Dec. 31, 2026. About $7 million of the ARPA funds have already been granted to 20 proposals submitted by county departments, municipalities and non-profit organizations.