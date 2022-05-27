Report of a gun puts Slinger Middle School on lockdown; no gun found

Law enforcement officers responded to a report of a student with a gun Friday afternoon at Slinger Middle School, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

A suspect has been taken into custody and there were no injuries. No gun has been located but the school remains on lockdown while a search of the school is conducted.

An email sent to parents from the Slinger School District said that Slinger High School and Slinger Elementary are on lockdown, as well. The school relayed that a student at the middle school yelled while in a hallway that they had a gun. It is an active investigation, but the district email stated it may have been a case of a foolish statement coming from a possibly joking manner.

Parents will be escorted by officers from Kettle Moraine Bowl to Slinger Middle School for reunification with their children once an all-clear has been issued.