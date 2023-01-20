Request for election to replace Dodge County Board chair fails

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board of Supervisors has voted against an election of the chairman position. This follows a request by District 10 Supervisor Daniel Siegman that was sent to chairperson David Frohling in December.

The motion failed with 26 “no” votes to six votes in favor of an election, by Supervisors Jeff Breselow, David Guckenberger, Michael Butler, Steve Kauffeld, Cathy Houchin, and Siegman.

The Dodge County Board of Supervisors’ Executive Committee met on Jan. 6 and forwarded the question to the full County Board.

“It is not a personal vendetta,” Siegman said during the meeting. “I believe some of you will never believe that. That is fine. I can’t do anything about that, but when our constituents are informed they do not take lightly to something like this, and believe me this vote is going to expose who takes this lightly. I urge you to think of your constituents.”

Dodge County Supervisor Richard Greshay originally asked for the county board to postpone the question indefinitely because he did not want to see a divided board.

“What this is doing is dividing this county board up,” Greshay said. “We need to be working together as a team.”

Supervisor Steve Kauffeld said he favored Siegman’s proposal.

“What has taken place here in Dodge County is a reflection of what has transpired not only at the federal level but our states, counties, municipalities throughout America – a disconnect between elected officials,” Kauffeld said. “Our oath of office to support and protect our constitution has lost stature. This foundation of our laws and liberties, these time tested valuable principles, have been marginalized in favor of pragmatism, favoritism, and compartmentalization.”

One way that issues are occurring is due to entrenched board members choosing liked-minded individuals on committee assignments or working with administrators or department heads in order to control the outcome of a decision, Kauffeld said.

Supervisor Jayme Klockow said the Dodge County Attorney’s office has looked at Siegman’s accusations and decided not to move forward on them, and Siegman has now taken the accusations to the state attorney.

“To do a vote on this before the state attorney has launched his investigation or concluded anything seems a little premature,” Klockow said.

Siegman said in the last two weeks there were two committee meetings where the chairman and two committee members made decisions that went against what he felt was the county’s policy.

“We are doing things in Dodge County that are not right,” Siegman said. “We need a board chairman who is going to stop that type of thing.”

Supervisor John Kraus said that the county board has so much to do in the county right now, but instead they are attacking one other.

Supervisor Lisa Derr, who is an attorney, said that the open meeting of government is being treated like a court hearing without any due process.

“I have some real concerns about people who want to vote for this who are basing it on second-hand knowledge,” Derr said. “That wouldn’t even be admitted in a court of law.”

Dodge County Historical Society hosts ornament making Decorate1.jpg Decorate2.jpg Decorate3.jpg Decorate4.jpg Decorate5.jpg Decorate6.jpg Decorate7.jpg Decorate8.jpg