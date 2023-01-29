 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Residents come out for 14th Beaver Dam Cabin Fever Fest
Beaver Dam residents have fun during the 2023 Cabin Fever Fest

Lorena Garcia watches as her son Ryland Monsiváis decorates a kite in the shelter at Tahoe Park during Saturday's Beaver Dam Cabin Fever Fest.

 Tpederson

From making s’mores to learning to how to ice skate, Beaver Dam residents were out on Saturday enjoying the 14th Beaver Dam Cabin Fever Fest.

Those in attendance could learn about ice skating, take a walk or fly a kite on Beaver Dam Lake when they visited Tahoe Park. At Crystal Lake Park, there were more activities including s’mores making and an outdoors camping and cooking demo.

Angel Smith helps her son Cullen off the ice at Tahoe Park during Cabin Fever Fest. Activities throughout Beaver Dam gave people a chance to get out of the house and enjoy the winter.

For those who preferred to stay inside there were activities throughout town including a vendor market at The Watermark and a chili soup cook-off at Praise Assembly of God Church.

