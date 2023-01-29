Residents come out for 14th Beaver Dam Cabin Fever Fest

From making s’mores to learning to how to ice skate, Beaver Dam residents were out on Saturday enjoying the 14th Beaver Dam Cabin Fever Fest.

Those in attendance could learn about ice skating, take a walk or fly a kite on Beaver Dam Lake when they visited Tahoe Park. At Crystal Lake Park, there were more activities including s’mores making and an outdoors camping and cooking demo.

For those who preferred to stay inside there were activities throughout town including a vendor market at The Watermark and a chili soup cook-off at Praise Assembly of God Church.

