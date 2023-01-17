Residents displaced following house fire in Beaver Dam

The residents who live at 508 Stone Street have been displaced following a house fire that occurred to the single-family home on Tuesday.

According to a press release from Beaver Dam Fire Chief Michael Wesle, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received the report of a fire on the second floor of 508 Stone Street around 8:45 a.m. The Beaver Dam Fire Department responded to find light smoke venting from the roof of a single-family residence. Occupants of the home had evacuated by the time fire crews arrived.

Firefighters encountered moderate smoke conditions on the second floor. Crews located and extinguished a fire in a second-floor bedroom but the fire had already spread into the attic of the residence. Firefighters had to cut several holes in the roof to extinguish the fire.

Residents of the home were displaced due to smoke and water damage. St. Vincent De Paul is assisting the residents with housing and essential needs. No injuries were reported.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was assisted on the scene by the Beaver Dam Police Department, Beaver Dam Department of Public Works, and Alliant Energy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The Beaver Dam Fire Department would like to take this time to remind our citizens that working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in home fires nearly in half,” Wesle said in the press release.

If you or someone you know needs a working smoke detector, contact the Beaver Dam Fire Department at 920-887-4609.

