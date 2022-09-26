Residents view newly renovated Columbus High School

COLUMBUS – Columbus residents had a chance on Friday to visit the newly renovated Columbus High School prior to the homecoming game.

The Columbus Cardinals blew away the Edgewood High School Crusaders 37-0 after a week of celebrations at the school. However, the building itself got a lot of cheers as well.

“This is amazing,” Julie Hoffman said, who is a former school board member in Columbus. “It just brightens up the spaces.”

Voters approved a $30 million referendum in April 2020 to make significant upgrades to facilities and expand current buildings to address space issues. The district is adding space to the elementary school, upgrading the middle school and building an addition to the high school.

At Columbus High School, the highlights include: additions and renovations in the high school cafeteria, kitchen and lobby, tech engineering and art, fitness area, bathrooms, library, band and choir as well as replacing the bleachers.

“I’ve only been here for a year,” student Maxx Ehlenback said.

Ehlenback said he has seen pictures of the old cafeteria and is amazed that the new fitness center is the same space.

“I like it,” student Jovita Pasilles said. “It is much better than what we used to have.”

The Columbus Elementary School has a two-story classroom addition, office and secure entry addition, two-court gymnasium addition, new playground area, a new library and art area, new music classroom and other classroom renovations, as well as a 4K classroom.

The district is having an open house at Columbus Elementary School on Oct. 5 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with a ceremony at 6:30 p.m.