Retired Beaver Dam city attorney returns on limited basis

Lifetime achievement

Attorney Maryann Schacht (center) holds the lifetime achievement award which was presented to her by Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen (right) on Dec. 27, 2021. The mayor and members of the City Council pose for a photo with Schacht following the presentation.

 Kelly Simon

Beaver Dam’s longtime city attorney retired about four months ago, but she’s coming back temporarily.

The City Council unanimously approved a resolution at its meeting Monday authorizing Attorney Maryann Schacht to do some contract work for the city on a limited basis.

Maryann Schacht, Dec. 2021

Schacht

Ald. Jaclyn Shelton, who heads the Administrative Committee, noted that the resolution was amended in committee to say Schacht will be providing consulting services instead of legal services.

New City Attorney Larry Konopacki, with the law firm of Stafford Rosenbaum, said the idea is to have Schacht fill in the holes until a city administrator is hired.

“Maryann can maybe filter some things, save some costs and provide some backup on some of the administrative work right now,” he said.

Mayor Becky Glewen said Schacht wouldn’t be used for any type of consultations at meetings.

Schacht took on the role of city attorney in 2001, having followed her late husband, Herman David Schacht, into the position. Dave, as he was known, was city attorney from 1971 to 2000 and then assistant city attorney for a period when Maryann came on board. Together Dave and Maryann served the city for a total of 51 years.

In the new agreement, she will provide up to 10 hours of consulting services per month at a rate of $50 per hour.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

