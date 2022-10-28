Ripon man seriously injured after motorcycle crashes

TOWN OF BURNETT – A 32-year-old Ripon man was flown to a trauma center on Friday morning following a motorcycle accident on Highway E, just east of Highway A.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, 911 calls came in shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday.

The initial investigation showed the Ripon man was operating a motorcycle westbound on Highway E and was passing a semi in a no-passing zone, and on a curve. As the motorcycle was negotiating a right-hand curve during the pass, it was on the wrong side of the road, on the opposite shoulder and struck a raccoon with oncoming traffic approaching.

The motorcycle left the roadway, still upright, and continued into a tall grassy area where it collided with a guy-wire for a utility pole. The operator was wearing a helmet and was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where Flight for Life met them for transport to a trauma center. The operator was believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Beaver Dam Fire and Paramedics, and Dodge County Emergency Management.

Though still under investigation, alcohol use, speed, and reckless driving were identified as factors in the crash.