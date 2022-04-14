Rising interest rates affect Beaver Dam's borrowing plan

Rising interest rates is affecting Beaver Dam’s capital borrowing plans.

The City Council approved $16 million in bonding on March 7 that included a condition that true interest cost on the bonds not exceed 3%.

At a special session Tuesday night, Beaver Dam City Council heard from Greg Johnson, senior municipal advisor with Ehlers Public Finance Advisors, regarding recent developments.

“Over the last several weeks we’ve seen a rather rapid increase in interest rates so we had concerns that if we took bids at that we might not receive bids or that parameter could not be established,” he said.

In order to stay on schedule and have the bond sale conducted Wednesday, the city’s financial advisors asked for a resolution amending the parameters to 4%.

Johnson said the 4% maximum true interest rate will “build in a significant cushion.”

“We don’t expect that the true interest cost is going to come in at 4%, we expect it’ll be less than that, probably at most 3.5%, but we wanted to set the parameter at a high enough amount so the sale can be legally awarded,” he said.

The council unanimously approved the resolution.

The city is in the process of bonding to cover costs of its 2022 Capital Improvements Plan, which totals $6.6 million in projects and equipment purchases. Of that total, $4 million will be borrowed and the rest will be paid for with tax increment finance district revenue and grants.

The bulk of this year’s CIP, almost $4.6 million, is designated for street improvement projects. Other money will be used for the Dodge County Historical Society’s roof replacement, public works equipment, fire department equipment, park improvements, parks equipment, police range improvements and police equipment.

Most of the city’s borrowing this year will go toward a $10.2 million plan to convert a vacant building at 238 Commercial Drive into a new DPW/Parks facility.

