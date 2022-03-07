Riverfront Wine Bar expands: Back room in high customer demand

Last fall a new addition to downtown was opened to the public. It has been busy nearly every weekend since.

The back room of Riverfront Wine Bar, 227 Front St., has hosted wine and art events, group meetings, comedy nights, karaoke nights, baby and wedding showers, nail or makeup parties, retirement parties and more.

“We’ve been booked almost every weekend since we opened it up,” said Roy Pullam, who operates the business with wife Bonnie. “It has been really popular.”

The building has a storied past, having been built late in the 19th century. Tenants over the years included Beaver Dam Laundry, Witt’s Auto Supply, Wash & Dry Laundromat, Kester’s Vacuum Service, Aqua-Land and Lee’s Hobby Shop.

Renovations began about a dozen years ago, but it wasn’t until five years ago that owners Roy and Bonnie Pullam decided to create a wine bar. The bar opened in the fall of 2018

“It was totally gutted when we bought it and we had to put replace everything in here,” said Bonnie. “First we did a lot of wine bar hopping to get ideas. Then we took it slowly, doing as much as we could ourselves and waiting for our builder, who works full time, to come when he could.”

A new roof was priority one, even though it peeled back and started leaking during a recent winter squall. Repairs are now in progress.

The back room had suffered more than the rest of the property.

“The roof was falling in,” said Roy. “It was nothing but bare studs and rafters. Once we started it took about eight months to get it finished.”

The back room has a rustic atmosphere with an electric fireplace, a large beam running down the center of the room, a second bathroom, a compact kitchen (not yet completed). Board games are on hand, along with a comfortable seating area near the fire.

“One idea is to install a garage door to open the space to the river,” Roy said. “We’ll have to see if that’s even possible, but it would be great if we could.”

An upstairs apartment has also been completely renovated.

A very long-term project is opening the vast basement as, what else, a wine cellar.

“That’s way out there because we have so many projects already,” Roy said. “That will be a nice thing to do when we get that far.”

When they retired from jobs in corrections, the wine bar became their main enterprise. They learned as they went.

“I never tended bar a day in my life,” Bonnie said. “At first, my thought was that we would only do wine. I wanted people to come in, have a glass of wine and relax. It is different than most bars and has a very comfortable atmosphere. Then our distributor suggested we add more wine varieties, craft beer and spirits as well. Now we even make mixed drinks.”

Small groups may use the back room free of charge, providing they buy their drinks from the bar. The drinks menu changes periodically, but includes liquors, wines and beers are both domestic and imported. Prices range from $4 to $12 for a glass of wine, $6 to $15 for spirits and $3 to $4 for beers.

“We’ve got something for everyone to enjoy, including soda,” Roy said. “We try to keep some things the same, but some things are changing all the time. There’s always something new to taste for those who want to be adventurous.”

Crafts created by local artists and wine-related merchandise are arranged on the walls and displays.

“People can walk around the room with a glass of wine, look at the merchandise and maybe find something they want to take home,” Bonnie said. “Everything is chosen to be fun and affordable.”

She also prepares a secret snack mix that is put out periodically for customers, and invites everyone to bring their own snacks or to order food from area restaurants.

“We’re having a good time, and we’re very proud of what we have done here,” Bonnie said. “Everyone’s invited to stop in and see what we’re all about.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.