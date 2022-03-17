Road repair borrowing ditched: Dodge County Board rejects bond issue for third time

JUNEAU — The third try was not a charm for Dodge County road borrowing as a minority was once again able to block the move. The measure to borrow $10 million was defeated 24-5 — one vote shy of the number required to pass.

A three-fourths vote of the elected body of 33 members would have been required to approve any borrowing package. Four members were absent, counting as no votes. Members absent were Sups. Dan Hilbert, Ben Priesgen, Travis Schultz and Kira Sheahan-Malloy.

The Highway Department was successful last year in utilizing $9 million to repair or replace 33 miles of roads. Planners had hoped to do the same this year given historically low interest rates. Finance Committee members also cited an urgent need to catch up with long-delayed projects, and a hope to once again reach a 25-year replacement cycle for all county roads.

The second year bond issue of $9 million was defeated, as was a revised plan to obtain half that amount. On Tuesday the Finance Committee brought back a $10 million borrowing plan to reflect a $500,000 increase in interest costs over the last two months.

After a lengthy debate over whether the issue could be legally pursued, County Board Chair Russ Kottke ruled that it could be considered despite its similarity to previous resolutions. No County Board rules were violated, nor were Roberts’ Rules of Order, according to Corporation Counsel Kim Nass.

Sup. Dave Guckenberger urged board members to deny the request, and for the county to utilize existing funds to do as many miles of road as that would allow. A total of $3.5 million in Highway Department funds could be combined with $1.7 million for a roof repair (to be delayed a year) to accomplish at least part of the desired goal.

“The Highway Committee as we sit here today still will not, nor will the Highway Department, nor will this county commit the money we already have to fix the roads,” Guckenberger said. “We just identified $3.5 million and we have $1.7 million that we’re not going to use to fix the roof. What’s wrong with us that we won’t spend that money on fixing the roads. All these arguments about fixing the roads and our reaction is ‘We’re not going to take our money. We’re going to take the taxpayers’ money.’ If we start spending the money they’ve already given us, that’s all I’m asking for. Just commit the money from sales tax that’s given annually to the Highway Committee to pay for the interest on the borrowing. But see we don’t want to take it from there. We want shiny new buildings and shiny new trucks.”

Sup. Cathy Houchin agreed.

“There is a plan for how to work on our roads this year (repairing but not replacing) so I’m not going to vote for this,” Houchin said. “I believe there is money in our budget if we look. We already came up with almost $4 million in one month. I think it’s the wrong time to ask the people for more money. They can hardly afford to put gas in their cars.”

Sup. Jeff Caine said: “There does not appear to be sufficient funds in the operating budget to sustain the 22 miles of roads that we need to do to maintain our system. This resolution is an opportunity to get a bit ahead of it so hopefully we will have a better opportunity to use funds available through sales tax and levy, grants and other means to keep the system in somewhat decent repair.”

“Without the $18 million we would not be on the track to replace roads every 25 years,” said Sup. Lisa Derr. “I know people feel it’s embarrassing coming back to this question. I find it more embarrassing that we will not fund our roads to be replaced at anything less than that standard. This is $10, $15, $20 per property tax bill. What is the alternative? When their cars start breaking on roads that are undriveable? This is one of the best interest rates we’ve seen in 50 years. It was better in January but it’s still absolutely worth doing.”

The pre-sale estimate for this year’s bond issue is 2.49%. Last year’s bond issue was sold at an interest rate of 0.74%.

“We delayed this on technicalities and the fact that members weren’t present,” said Sup. Dave Frohling. “For two months the cost of interest and inflation have essentially cost the taxpayers of Dodge County $1 million. It’s time to get done with this. Vote for it. Build the roads. Save the taxpayers money going forward.”

“When we started with this plan we had 150 miles of poor roads,” said Sup. Dick Fink. “With this we would have 60 done. In 2023 there are more roads that need to be replaced. They’re in very poor condition already. The last two years we haven’t put a lot of effort into repairing so it’s really dysfunctional. Repairs are very costly, so if we have to repair the 28 miles that we have been turned down to do we’re going to lose another mile in costs to repair those roads. It just keeps multiplying when you don’t do it.”

Sup. Mary Bobholz said: “I get really frustrated when people say it’s only $12 on the property tax bill. We’ll have that added next year, plus we had a referendum In the Town of Beaver Dam to do town roads, plus the Beaver Dam School District increased our taxes by something like $200. Now you want to add another $12. This is costing people hundreds of dollars. People can’t afford to keep adding these extra charges. People are all in favor of repairing roads, but not so happy to know that it’s only 20-some miles of them.

“I think if we wait things will go down.”

There was an audible groan in the chamber.

“I think it’s embarrassing how these supervisors are treating other supervisors, and that we’re asking taxpayers to keep paying through the nose,” she added. “We had a prayer before this meeting. Did anyone listen besides me? We just need to settle down.”

In other business:

The board approved a rule to allow virtual attendance at meetings for up to three times per year.

An ordinance was approved to show that the board will support the Public Health Office, especially given the trials of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Salary and compensation for the Dodge County Board Chairman was approved at $1,000 a month plus per diems.

Applause were given for board members Allan Behl, Jeff Berres, Joe Marsik, Tim Kemmel, Tom Nickel, Tracis Schultz and Russ Kottke who are not running to retain their seats in the April 5 election.

It was learned that Finance Director Dave Ehlinger had resigned, citing his commute from Watertown to Juneau as a factor.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.