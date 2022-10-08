Rotary holiday lights project to shine with new park layout

Swan Park has noticeably changed with the updated lagoon now completed. It is not gone unnoticed by Beaver Dam Rotary as the organization plans this year’s Christmas lights display in the park.

“I have already been out walking around the new paths and trying to envision the types of displays we will be placing around the lagoons,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said, who organizes the annual display that is now in its sixth year.

“We are very excited about the potential use of the island in the middle of the lagoon as well as wider paths in that area to showcase our displays. Our committee has not made determinations on the locations of displays quite yet, but we are very excited.”

Beaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said that the low voltage landscape lighting on the island/waterfall is on backorder but is expected to be in Beaver Dam in November. The light poles around the path are being placed in the park. Topsoil was placed around the completed sidewalks with grass being planted as well. The contractor plans to return in the spring to check on the grass. The final completion is contracted on Oct. 22.

As for the lights displays, Schmidt said there will be a lot of new ones this year as well including: Santa’s Workshop, Horse Drawn Carriage, Reindeer Catapult, and Elf on Roller Coaster.

“We’re adding “Whoville” with a large Christmas tree donated by Tyjeski Chiropractic this year,” Schmidt said. “The location is still being finalized, but will likely be near the West Lagoon. We have plans to accept ‘Letters to Santa’ which will be able to be dropped off in Santa’s Mailbox at the Gingerbread House.”

Schmidt said the committee also plans to have a donation box available near the gingerbread house for those walking through the park who want to make a donation for next year’s display.

Online donations and mail-in donation forms can be found on the Beaver Dam Rotary Club website bdrotary.org under Beaver Dam Rotary Lights.

Decorating will begin a little earlier this year, Schmidt said.

“As the display grows, we require additional setup time,” Schmidt said. “As a result, some of the decorations will begin to go up (will not be lit) during the last week of October. These projects will be handled by our committee.

“The community is invited to assist with decorations on the first and second Saturdays in November from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. We always appreciate the help of the community.”

The Christmas trees on the path of lights will not be delivered until the week before Thanksgiving.

“Our committee will put up the trees and put lights on them,” Schmidt said. “Those who sponsored the trees will be able to add additional decorations to their trees if they choose the week of Thanksgiving.”

The Rotary Club of Beaver Dam and the Rotary Lights Committee are thankful for the community’s support, Schmidt said.

“I would personally like to thank all the volunteers who assist with putting up this display as the work that is done is entirely volunteer work by our team,” Schmidt said. “We would also like to thank the city of Beaver Dam for their continued support in allowing us to put on this display for our community each year.”

“Each year, the project takes a great deal of work, but seeing the smiles on children’s faces, hearing the stories of engagement proposals, family get-togethers, and even seeing Santa deliver a puppy in person to a family has been nothing short of incredible and heartwarming. As your sheriff, this project is one of the most rewarding things that I am able to do for the community and I am blessed to have the opportunity to do so.”