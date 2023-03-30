JUNEAU – Two brothers from Rubicon made their initial appearance in court earlier this week, both charged with the possession of child pornography.

James Frampton, 46, is charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Markus Frampton, 48, faces one count of child pornography. For each count of child pornography, each could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

James, who also faces misdemeanor charges for possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Tuesday and was placed on a $5,000 cash bond.

Markus, who is also charged with a felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, was placed on a $1,000 cash bond.

According to the criminal complaint:

A search warrant was executed on the residence the two shared on Monday following a cyber-tip report. Multiple electronic devices and items of drug paraphernalia were found in James’s bedroom. Multiple illegal images and videos were located on his computer's hard drive. A video containing child pornography was found on Markus’ phone.

James's preliminary hearing is scheduled on April 6. Markus will have his preliminary hearing on May 4.