Rubicon man sentenced to prison for Mayville fight

JUNEAU — A 48-year-old Rubicon man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for a fight during the fall of 2020 that led to a Mayville man undergoing surgery to release pressure on his brain.

Eric Blum, who is currently in the Dodge Correctional Institution, was found guilty of aggravated battery in December. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia broke the sentence up in three years of initial incarceration and two years of an extended sentence. It's to be served consecutively to the sentence Blum is currently serving for his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Blum is currently scheduled to be released in August.

According to the criminal complaint:

Mayville Police arrived to a home on Sept. 12, 2020, at 9:45 p.m. for a report of a pulseless, non-breathing man. When they arrived, officers found two women performing CPR on the man in the garage at the home. Blood was also coming from the man’s ears and the back of his head.

EMTs arrived on the scene, and one of the women told an officer there was an altercation between the man and Blum. According to the criminal complaint, several people in the home heard the two in an argument in the garage. One witness saw the victim laying on the ground with Blum allegedly kicking him.

Blum left the home but was later located at Kwik Trip, 121 N. Main St. The victim was taken to UW Hospital in Madison where he was listed in critical condition for major head trauma. He required surgery to release the pressure on his brain.

Blum was taken to the jail, but he would not speak to the investigators about the incident.

